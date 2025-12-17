May 23, 1943 — December 14, 2025

Overland Park

Robert David Bixby, Jr. of Overland Park, Ks passed away at home on December 14, 2025.

He was born May 23, 1943, to Robert and Berneice Bixby in Leon, Iowa.

Dave served 6 years in the Army National Guard as an SP4 E4 Rotor Helicopter Mechanic and married Lynn on September 5, 1964. Lisa was born in Kansas City, Missouri where they were living when he entered the finance industry and began working for pacific finance. He was transferred to St. Louis, then Conneaut, Ohio. It was in Ohio where Michelle was born. While there, Dave followed many interests; stock car building and racing, dirt bike racing, and snowmobiling through Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. Dave began working in the banking industry at this time with NEO Bank. Eight years later the family moved to Chanute, Kansas where Rob was born. It was at this time Dave and Lynn decided to quit changing states as three children were enough. In Chanute Dave continued his banking career with First National Bank. He also found golf. The next step in his career was IT for Peoples Bank. He eventually became Vice President of Inter Bank One, an affiliate of Peoples Bank. After retiring in 2005, Dave worked 3 years for FEMA. He never lost his love of golf, as well as being an accomplished woodworker. He especially enjoyed building for others, and all of his children and grandchildren have treasured pieces from his workshop.

The last project that he worked on was cutting out a wooden 18 for Lynn to display to signify the number of homes they lived in during their lives together.

Dave is survived by his wife, Lynn, daughters Lisa (Eric) Moots and Michelle (Bob) Cooper and son Rob (Nanci) Bixby, and grandchildren Wayne “Cedar” Moots, Wes (Lauren) Moots, Robert “Bo” Bixby and Marabelle “Belle” Bixby. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Karen Stone and a niece and nephews he always enjoyed spending time with.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Berneice, his sisters Jeannie Douglas and Roberta Worden and his brothers-in-law Keith Stone, Merle Worden and Larry Douglas.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 13300 Kenneth Road, Leawood, Ks, 66209.

The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Luke’s Hospice for their caring and concern.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church Music Department or American Legion Post 0370, 7500 W. 75th St. Overland Park, Ks 66204

