Mike Frizzell December 18, 2025 Crime & Courts Less than 1 min. read Overland Park Police investigate road rage shooting on I-435 In a release, an OPPD spokesperson said nobody was injured but that investigators are still looking for suspects. Photo credit Shutterstock. Overland Park Police say gunshots were fired at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Tuesday morning. In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, Officer John Lacy said the incident happened between 7:05 and 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. "The incident began in Lenexa near [the] K-10 and K-7 interchange and then continued eastbound on K-10 and eventually onto eastbound I-435 Highway," Lacy said. "Multiple gunshots were fired at the victim on eastbound I-435 Highway just west of Quivira Road." The release does not say whether the gunfire struck the victim's vehicle or any other vehicles. No injuries were reported. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2017 or 2018 model Chevrolet Malibu. Lacy said there were two people inside the Malibu, and the driver was a Black male. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Criminal Investigations Division at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous. Previous articleOlathe taps city hall veteran to be next city manager, ending months-long searchNext articleJohnson County offering major expansion of property tax relief pilot