Sandra Brown

November 24, 1957 — December 14, 2025

Overland Park

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Brown, 68, of Overland Park, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2025, due to hypothermia. Sandy was born on November 24, 1957, in Olathe.

Sandy was a devoted mother, a hard worker, and an independent spirit who brought joy and laughter to everyone she met. Her outgoing and passionate nature was infectious, and she had a remarkable ability to make those around her smile. A lover of dogs with hobbies of sewing and painting, she found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. Sandy also enjoyed staying informed and could often be found watching the news, eager to discuss current events with those around her.

She dedicated her professional life to many jobs throughout her life, but officially retired from the Shawnee Mission School District, where she worked as a custodian. Her diligence and commitment to her work were admired by all who knew her.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Brown; her mother, Virginia Brown; and her sister, Debbie Smith. She leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory: her son, Jeff Brown; her brother, David Brown; and her sister, Pam Fritz.

A visitation to celebrate Sandy’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 23rd, from 2-4 PM at The Amos Family Funeral Home. Her family and friends will gather to remember the life of a woman whose laughter and love touched so many.

In her memory, may those who knew and loved Sandy continue to cherish the laughter, passion, and love that she shared so generously during her lifetime.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.