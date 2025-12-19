Amber J. Foster

August 26, 1980 — December 15, 2025

Merriam

Amber Jeanette Foster, age 45, passed away on December 15, 2025. She was born on August 26, 1980, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Amber traveled all over throughout her life and eventually settled back home, embracing a life full of meaning and connection. She enjoyed spending time with her family, kayaking, fishing, camping with friends, and gathering around bonfires.

Amber had an incredible laugh and was so much fun to be around. She had a heart of gold that was felt throughout her community. She gave the best gifts and loved to help others. She loved pets and taking care of animals, and she was a one-of-a-kind free spirit who was beautiful both inside and out.

Amber is preceded in death by her stepfather, Bill Hammond.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy Hammond; her mother’s partner, Gary Adams; her brother, Greg Foster; her sister, Andi Menteer; her longtime father figure, Doug Menteer, who remained an important part of her life; her aunt, Susan Pitts; her grandmother, Helen Simmons; and her nieces, Winter Weida, Emarie Foster, and Rubeigh Foster.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.