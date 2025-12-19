Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor December 19, 2025 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Today Winter 2025 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The Blue Valley Today: Winter 2025 issue is here. Explore the latest edition from Blue Valley Schools to read about the district’s renovated FACS classrooms, a middle school educator’s second chapter of service, Blue Valley’s Legislative priorities, news from across the district and more. Read the Winter 2025 edition of Blue Valley Today. Previous articleKansas makes final moves to bring Chiefs over from Missouri in a $1B deal