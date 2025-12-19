Carol T. Nachbar-Morgan

November 30, 1935 — December 17, 2025

Shawnee

Carol Nachbar-Morgan, beloved mother, grandmother, and devoted member of the community, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri, at the age of 90. Born on November 30, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, Carol lived a life rich in faith, family, and service.

Carol dedicated her early years to raising her family as a loving mother and homemaker. She later served as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, where she provided compassionate care to those in need. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her professional life, as she was an ardent supporter of her children and grandchildren, frequently attending their sports activities and cheering them on with pride.

An avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Kansas Jayhawks, Carol found joy in community and camaraderie through sports. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, creating cherished memories for her loved ones. Her passion for bowling was evident in her participation in the School PTO league, and she also took pleasure in playing golf.

Carol’s faith was a guiding force throughout her life. After moving to Shawnee following the 1951 flood, she became an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she participated in the St. Joseph Grade and High School PTO and co-chaired the first St. Joseph High School Auction.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, James C. Nachbar; her parents, Dr. Julius and Mary Burger; her siblings, Sr. Ann Catherine Burger, Sr. Julius Marie Burger, Sr. Rose Helen Burger, Elizabeth Burger, Father Robert Burger, Paul Burger M.D, Joseph Burger, Charlie Burger, Richard Burger; and her grandson Andrew Mason Nachbar.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Morgan; her children, James Nachbar (wife Shawnda), David Nachbar (wife Sharon), Greg Nachbar (wife Melissa), Richard Nachbar (wife Joni), Paul Nachbar (wife Kim), Jennifer Vielhauer (husband Walter), Brian Nachbar (wife Nicole) and Honorary Son Patrick Nachbar. Her stepchildren, Mitch Morgan (wife Kelly), Kathleen Orlt (husband Dennis), and Robert Morgan.

Her surviving siblings include Monsignor Raymond Burger, Father Francis Burger, Sr. Joan Marie Burger, and Angela Burger. Carol’s legacy continues through her grandchildren: Lauren De La Cruz, Jimmy Nachbar, Valerie Njuguna, Sarah Lupercio, Amy Weller, Kristen Nachbar, Eric Nachbar, Brendan Nachbar, Ricky Nachbar, Shane Nachbar, Regan Nachbar, Jordann Nachbar, Colin Nachbar, Jacob Vielhauer, Mackenzie Vielhauer, Delaney Nachbar, 13 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS, on December 23, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a Rosary at 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM.

Carol Nachbar-Morgan will be deeply missed by all who knew her legacy of love, kindness, and faith will continue to inspire her family and friends. May she rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the St. Joseph Church Generations Growing Together Campaign, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203; (online) https://church.stjoeshawnee.org/capital-campaign.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.