November 11, 1940 — December 16, 2025

Olathe

Helen Mae Dasta, 85, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2025 with her loved ones. Please check back soon for an obituary.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 22, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas from 6:00 to 8:00pm, with a rosary prayed at 5:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 9:00am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, or loved ones are welcome to offer a Mass in Helen’s memory.

