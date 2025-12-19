Friday, December 29th, 1961 – Monday, December 15th, 2025

Johnny Dean Pilgrim, 63, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Monday, December 15, 2025 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Celebration of Life will be at a future date. Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Johnny was born on December 29, 1961 in East Moline, Illinois to Herman Victor and Audrey Lee (Foutch) Pilgrim. He was self-employed doing commercial cleaning with his company Magic Clean. On October 5, 1991 in Stanley, Kansas, Johnny married Susan Evans. He had a passion for cars. Johnny enjoyed racing radio-controlled cars. He liked to go to the casino, fish and watch sports. Johnny’s favorite sporting events to watch were NASCAR, tennis, golf, Kansas City Royals Baseball and the Kansas City Chiefs Football. Spending time with his family was very important to Johnny.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and sister Melissa Dawn Pilgrim. He is survived by his wife Susan, Spring Hill, Kansas; sons Andrew and Brett Pilgrim, Spring Hill, Kansas and siblings: Vickie Singleton, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Mike Pilgrim, Bonner Springs, Kansas and Dawn McCorkendale, Grandview, Missouri.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas (913) 592-2244

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.