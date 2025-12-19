November 3rd, 1960 – December 12th, 2025

Karen M. Wright, 65, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

Karen was born on November 3, 1960, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Sylvester and Phyllis Korte. The family moved all over the country during her childhood, and they eventually settled in Overland Park, Kansas. She always considered herself fortunate to have the two jobs that she had: McDonald’s at 95th and Foster for 6 years, and then went right across the street to Valley View Bank/Security Bank for the next 41 years.

Karen had a kind heart, a generous spirit, and a quick wit that few people could match(and many tried). She loved traveling, music, movies (The Godfather and Shawshank were constantly on repeat), her yard, and most of all her family.

Karen is survived by her husband of 36 years, Charles Wright, son Jason Rode, granddaughters Victoria Rode and Reagan Rode, brother Kent Korte, and sister Katherine Korte and niece Allison Korte. She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis, her father, Sylvester “Sy” Korte, her sister, Kris Black, her stepson, CJ Wright, and her beloved dogs, Sammy, Stella, and Clare.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the AdventHealth Cancer Institute for the exceptional care she received and the friendships (Team Tetris) she made over the last several years. We are also deeply grateful to the care team at Monarch Hospice & Palliative Care, especially Mykayla, for their kindness, compassionate care, dignity, and support of Karen throughout her journey.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.