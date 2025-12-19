No one was injured in a Thursday evening apartment fire near 75th Street and Quivira Road in Shawnee.

In a news release, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said firefighters and paramedics responded to an injury crash in the intersection just after 5:30 p.m.

While assessing minor injuries at the crash scene, someone alerted firefighters to a nearby apartment building that was on fire.

At 5:38 p.m., firefighters located the fire at 7526 Garnett St., in the Carlyle Apartments, reporting visible flames.

Firefighters from Lenexa and Overland Park, along with paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act, were all sent to the scene to assist.

Crews went to work attacking the fire on the third floor of the garden apartment building. Additional firefighters worked on the roof to contain the flames.

Windows over interior staircases showed that smoke had filled the hallway nearest the fire apartment.

It took about an hour and 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shawnee officials did not immediately provide the number of people who were displaced by the fire or the total number of apartment units that were damaged by fire, smoke and water.

Check back with this report for updates as they become available.