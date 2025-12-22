August 29, 1945 — December 21, 2025

Overland Park

Seema Raje “Sharadini”, 80, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2025 due to cholangiocarcinoma.

Seema Raje was a rare and radiant soul—one of those gentle, giving hearts who made the world softer simply by being in it. She lived her life as a quiet blessing to everyone she met. To her family, she was a mother. To her friends, neighbors, visitors, and even strangers, she was a mother. Care for others wasn’t something she learned—it was something she was. Her love was instinctive, unconditional, and endless.

Born on August 29, 1945, Seema spent her 80 years giving more than she ever received. She had a gift for noticing the smallest needs a hungry stomach, a tired face, a worried heart and she responded with food, comfort, or a gentle touch. Feeding people was her love language. Serving others was her joy. She never asked for anything in return. She never put herself first. Her happiness came from seeing others cared for, and she lived that way until her very last breath.

Seema was preceded in death by her father Krishnanath Tamhane, mother Suman Tamhane, and husband Rameshchandra Raje. Together, they built a home where warmth was abundant, where no one ever left hungry, and where kindness was the unspoken rule.

She leaves behind her daughters and sons‑in‑law, who were the center of her universe and the reason behind every prayer she ever whispered: Sheetal & Rajnish Gore, Ketki & Mehul Karnik, Nikita Shah Raje & Sanket Shah. Her grandchildren – Abhijay, Aarohi, Shriya were the treasures of her heart. She adored them with a love so deep and pure that it lit up her entire world. Their laughter, their little hands in hers, their milestones—these were her greatest joys.

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, Seema peacefully left for her heavenly abode on the chant of Shiva Mahamantra. Even in her final moments, she remained who she had always been—thinking of others, blessing others, loving others. Her life was a testament to selflessness, and her departure leaves a silence that only her love once filled.

A funeral service to honor her beautiful life will be held on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM CST at The Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Family and friends will gather to pray, remember, and celebrate a woman whose heart was truly made of gold.

As we grieve her loss, we also hold close the extraordinary truth of who she was—a gem of a human being, a giver, a nurturer, a quiet guardian of everyone around her. Her love will continue to live in the people whose lives she touched, and the countless hearts she held with such tenderness.

May her blessings guide us always.

May her spirit remain with us forever.

Om Namah Shivay…

