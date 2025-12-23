Brent Bays

Wednesday, January 22nd, 1969 – Saturday, December 20th, 2025

Brent Stuart Bays, 56, Gardner, Kansas passed away Saturday, December 20, 2025 at University of Kansas Medical Center. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 26, 2025 with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Burial to follow at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to The Smile Train www.smiletrain.org Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Brent was born on January 22, 1969 in Park Ridge, Illinois to Philip LeRoy and Maxine Ann (Diedrichs) Bays. He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas. Brent married Sarah Ricklefs in Overbrook, KS on June 20, 1992 and they had two Boys. Brent worked in the insurance business, selling group benefits to companies. On November 21, 2016 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Brent married Rashanda Rochelle Arrington. He loved sports, especially golf, bowling, trap shooting and coaching baseball. Brent had a green thumb and enjoyed mowing lawns. He excelled at creating woodworking projects and interior design. Brent loved the holidays and decorating for each one.

Brent is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents Opal and Everett Bays and Marvin and Martha Diedrichs. He is survived by his wife Rashanda of the home; children: Jared (Mikayla) Bays, Edgerton, Kansas, Joshua Bays, Baldwin City, Kansas and Kobe White, Baldwin City, Kansas; brothers-in-law Fred (Krissy) Brown, Benton, Arkansas and Jodie Arrington-Franklin, Ellis Springs, Arkansas; sisters-in-law Shiveeta Roberton, Monticello, Arkansas and Lakisha Williams, Kalispell, Montana; uncles David Bays, Chicago, Illinois and L.W. (Cathy) Webb, Wilmar, Arkansas; aunts Irene (Johnny) Walton, Monticello, Arkansas, Bessie Christien, Wilmar, Arkansas and Marlyin (Henry) Trotter, Monticello, Arkansas; in-laws Chris and Hugh Arrington, Monticello, Arkansas and best friend Cletis Snow, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.