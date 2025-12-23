January 2nd, 1933 – December 14th, 2025

Madalein Odell, age 92, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 2, 1933, in Palm Springs, Florida, Madalein lived a life defined by creativity, determination, compassion, and a deep commitment to her community. She was a 1951 graduate of Shawnee Mission North and went on to break barriers and cultivate beauty wherever she planted her roots.

Madalein was a pioneer in her field, becoming the first female cost estimator in the region. Her entrepreneurial spirit flourished through her most notable business, Gardens by Design, which she owned and operated for more than 35 years. A Master Gardener, she received special recognition from the Gardeners of America. She served as President of the Rosedale Association from 1982 to 1983, contributing her leadership to community development efforts, and remained active in the Kansas City Rose Society. She also generously shared her expertise by organizing and teaching regular classes on gardening and herbs.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Madalein found joy in painting, animals, and the natural world. She had a lifelong love for animals and believed deeply in kindness and care for all living things. She was also passionate about local history and actively participated in the Overland Park and Johnson County Historical Societies.

Madalein is survived by her son, Drew Jameson (Kellee); her grandchildren, Brenna Dean (Zach), Stella Jameson, and Connor Jameson; and her great-grandchildren, Braelyn and Zachary. She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin C. Odell and Bernice E. Day, her sister, Shirley Welsley, and brother, Melvin ‘Bud’ Odell. She will be remembered for her warmth, strength, generosity, and the lasting beauty she brought to both her community and her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held with friends and family at a later date.

Catholic Community Health worked closely with Madalein, providing dedicated home care staff who assisted her with daily living tasks, companionship, and personal care. Their compassionate support allowed Madalein to remain safely and comfortably in her home while maintaining her dignity and independence.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Madalein’s memory to Catholic Community Health.

https://www.catholiccommunityhealth.org/donate

Catholic Community Health

Hospice and Homecare

16201 W 95th St. Suite 220

