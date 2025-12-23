Margaret Johanna Ellen Murrane

March 11th, 1943 – December 20th, 2025

Margy (Maggie) Murrane, 82, passed away on December 20, 2025 in Olathe, Kansas.

She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on March 11, 1943 to Joseph and Martha (Emery) Murrane. She grew up on the family farm in Bayard, Iowa with her parents and 5 siblings.

Margy attended College of Saint Mary in Omaha and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Shortly after college, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri and was employed by the Social Security Administration for 28 years. After retirement, she and her partner, Eugene Steiner, moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, where they resided for more than two decades. Following Eugene’s death, Margy moved to Olathe, Kansas to be near family.

She was a skilled seamstress, enjoyed traveling, painting, reading and staying fit through activities like Qi Gong. Margy had a wonderful, jovial personality, a great sense of humor and a big smile. She was outgoing, easily made friends, and was fun to be around. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends.

Margy was preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters: Martie, Marie, and Madonna, her two brothers: Mike and Matt, and one brother-in-law, Bob Jenners. She leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Carlene Murrane of Bayard, Iowa and Patty Murrane of Des Moines, Iowa, a brother-in-law, Jerry Wilson of Branson, Missouri, and nine nieces and nephews.

Inurnment at Willow Township Cemetery near Bayard, Iowa.

