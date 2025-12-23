Tuesday, January 5th, 1932 – Wednesday, December 17th, 2025

Michael Campanelli, Jr, 93, Gardner, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at The Village of Olathe. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 1:00 pm on Sunday December 28th 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Michael was born in Bari, Italy on January 5, 1932 to Michael Campanelli, Sr. and Stella Campanelli. He was a Veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On October 16, 1954 in North Plainfield, New Jersey, Michael married Agnes Carroccia. He worked in heavy construction as a union bricklayer. Michael was a member of St. Justin Catholic Church, Toms River, New Jersey. He was a member of the Italian American Club, North Plainfield, New Jersey, American Legion Post #129, Toms River, New Jersey and Bricklayer Union 14, New Jersey Local. Michael enjoyed hunting pheasant and quail in New Jersey with his sons. Michael was an outdoorsman who had a passion for gardening and landscaping. He liked building houses.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents; son Salvatore Campanelli and siblings Clara Campanile and Philomena Anguili. He is survived by his wife Agnes; children: John (Melinda) Campanelli, Steven (April) Campanelli, Michael (Linda) Campanelli III and Richie (Jennifer) Campanelli; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.