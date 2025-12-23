Phillip C. Ruttan Sr.

October 9, 1946 — December 8, 2025

Overland Park

Phillip Carleton Ruttan Sr., 79, Overland Park, KS, passed away Monday, December 08, 2025, at Kansas City Hospice House, with his family by his side. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 15th, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS, 66210. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 16th at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Phil was born Oct. 09, 1946, in Kansas City, KS. After completing his service with the Army National Guard, he met and married his wife of 47 years, Jerilyn Ruttan. Phil loved being an entrepreneur and started several businesses in the Kansas City area. For most of his career, he was the proud owner of Precious Metals and Gems and a proud real estate owner/developer. Phil frequently traded stocks for fun in his retirement years. He was also a skilled billiards player who loved teaching his skills to others and promoting the continuation of the sport.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerilyn Ruttan; father, Lloyd Ruttan; mother, Dixie Ruttan, and sister, Rebecca Gregory.

Phil is survived by his children and their spouses, Phillip and Jeanine Ruttan, Melissa Ruttan and Mary DiGirlamo, David and Kim Ruttan; his grandchildren, Billy Ruttan, Alyssa Ruttan, Madyson Ruttan, Carleton Ruttan, Alexander DiGirlamo, Wyatt DiGirlamo, Rosemary DiGirlamo, Ezra Shockey, Dylan (DJ) Ruttan; great-grandchildren, Sutton Ingram, Sadie Ingram; sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan (Sue) Ball, Carolyn and John Sawka; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A special thank you to all of the nurses, and staff at Advent Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas who gave wonderful care to our father

Phil was a dedicated husband, father, son, grandpa, brother and uncle. He loved being surrounded by family. He enjoyed reading, billiards, stocks, and taking care of his family. His strength and courage were an inspiration to everyone, especially his family. He was a great teacher and provider. He was always there when anyone needed him for advice. He will be remembered as someone who worked hard to provide for his family and was always there to depend on for help. Phil will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew him.

In addition to flowers, donations are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.