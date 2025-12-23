William “Bill” Ward

January 23, 1936 — December 8, 2025

Kansas City

William Leslie “Bill” Ward, Jr., 89, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on December 8, 2025, at KU Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas. He was born on January 23, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Frances “Frankie” H. Ward Hoffman and William Leslie Ward, Sr.

Bill lived his entire life in the Kansas City area. He graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and was an active member of the Harvard Sailing Club, enjoying time on the Charles River. After college, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Bill spent his career with Universal Underwriters Insurance Company, retiring as Vice President of Corporate Development at the age of 60. He was respected for his leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the company.

Throughout his life, Bill found joy in creativity and the outdoors. In his earlier years, he became accomplished in drawing and painting, proudly displaying several of his framed works in his home. He enjoyed lake activities and sailing on Lake Jacomo in the Kansas City area, hobbies that reflected his love for being active and outside. His greatest love however was playing golf. Bill was a lifelong member of the Country Club of Leawood in Leawood, Kansas. There he spent countless hours golfing with friends and once celebrated the achievement of a cherished “Hole in One.” Remarkably, he continued to play golf until after his 88th birthday.

He also held various roles over the years with the Kansas City Golf Foundation and First Tee, organizations first established by his stepfather, Al Hoffman, and originally known as the Junior Golf Foundation of Greater Kansas City. Bill was proud to support their mission and impact on young golfers.

Family meant a great deal to Bill. He shared many gatherings, holidays, and memorable occasions with his mother, father, and extended Ward family. Later after his mother’s marriage to Al Hoffman he enjoyed many special times with his stepsister Teri and extended Whisler family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his father, William Leslie (Les) Ward; his mother, Frances (Frankie) H. Ward Hoffman, who lived to celebrate her 110th birthday in 2023 and passed in 2024; and his stepfather, Alfred (Al) Hoffman. He is also remembered by many cousins and lifelong friends whose lives were touched by his kindness, intelligence, and gentle presence.

In his later years, Bill enjoyed visiting his mother at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas. He eventually made Aberdeen his home when he needed a little extra support, and he appreciated the caring community there.

Bill was a Christian and lived a life marked by gratitude, humility, and quiet generosity.

Special thanks to Bill’s much-loved friend and caregiver, Tammy Turner.

A private family memorial will be held in Spring 2026. Cremation and interment will take place at Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park, Kansas. In place of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.