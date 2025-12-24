August 4, 1963 — December 20, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and great love that we announce the passing of Pamela Lynne Proctor, who left this world after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 62. Born on August 4, 1963, in St. Louis, Missouri, Pam passed away on December 20, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas. Pam was a remarkable person whose life was defined by kindness, loyalty, and an unwavering devotion to the people she loved. Pam was a cherished daughter, a devoted sister, a loving aunt, sister in-law, valued co-worker, and a trusted friend to so many. Her warmth, humor, and compassion touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Even through her illness, Pam faced each day with courage and grace, including the confidence of being with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ once she would pass. Her legacy is one of love, resilience, and by the quiet way she made the world better simply by being in it. Pam will be deeply missed and her love and compassion for others will continue to live in our hearts forever.

Pam leaves behind a loving family, including stepmother, Leota Wroten (née Rake); brothers, David Wroten, and Alan Lavery; Sister, Julie Morstorf, and her husband Tim; 1 nephew; 5 nieces; and 2 great nephews.

A visitation followed by a memorial service will be held at Lenexa Baptist Church in Lenexa, Kansas. Family, friends, and those whose lives Pam touched are invited to attend. Please check back for updated service information.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.