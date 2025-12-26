Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Schools Legacy Senior Pass

Do you love cheering on local teams and watching a great school musical? Blue Valley Schools invites residents age 60 and older to enjoy these events free of charge with a Legacy Senior Pass. It’s the district’s way of saying thank you to community members who have supported Blue Valley students and schools through the years.

Blue Valley community members who live within the district boundaries can pick up a pass at the Blue Valley District Office, 15020 Metcalf Ave., or by filling out the form at bluevalleyk12.org/community/legacy. The Legacy Senior Pass provides free admission to regular-season home athletic events and performing arts productions, including plays, concerts and musicals. For drama productions and musicals, please call the individual school to reserve your seat.

Through the Legacy Senior Pass, Blue Valley Schools hopes to continue building connections between longtime residents and the next generation of students.

Please note: Passes are not valid for Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHAA) postseason events or Eastern Kansas League (EKL) tournaments.