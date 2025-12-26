Happy holidays, Johnson County!

While the holidays are often centered around kids and families, sometimes we just need some time away from the hubbub. We’ve found more than enough events in Johnson County for adults to enjoy themselves.

Beyond the family festivities, there’s a lot going on in Johnson County to keep those 18 and older entertained over the holiday break.

Here’s where you can find some adult-oriented fun this holiday break in Johnson County:

“There’s No Christmas Like Show Christmas” show

The Cabaret Arts & Social Theatre in Overland Park will be taking audiences to the past for its Christmas celebration.

At 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, the theatre will present a 1950s-style Christmas tribute show with classic holiday songs, vintage variety show vibes, surprise guests, all with an off-kilter energy.

Tickets are $35-45 and available here.

Can-In-Hand Ugly Sweater Pickleball Tournament

If you’re looking to get competitive after Christmas, SERV, 9047 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park will host a pickleball tournament with a twist starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26.

This festive tournament combines skill, the holiday spirit and coordination for this tournament. Teams ranging from men, women and co-ed can compete in the contests where during each game, every player must keep a can in hand throughout the match and never put down.

People are asked to come dressed in their ugliest Christmas sweater. Prizes will be awarded for the best and worst sweaters. Admission is $45 per team. Registration is available here.

“Santa’s Sandtrap” Holiday Pop-Up Bar in Shawnee

Throughout the holiday season, Falcon Ridge Golf Club is transformed into “Santa’s Sandtrap,” a festive pop-up bar where, as the club said, “‘Christmas Vacation’ meets ‘Caddyshack.'”

It’s a golf-themed holiday experience with wild décor, seasonal cocktails and small bite Rounding out its holiday and golf activities, the bar will host “‘Caddyshack Trivia” starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27.

Reservations can be made here.

“Punchline in the Vines: Holiday Hangover” Comedy Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hometown Olathe Family Farm (@hometown.olathe.family.farm)

While the Christmas cheer dies down, a special comedy show in Olathe is looking to poke fun at it.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, Hometown Olathe Family Farm, 11000 South Woodland Road, Olathe, will host the “Punchline in the Vines: Holiday Hangover” show with Olathe comedians Jolley and Matthew Rich.

It will feature Kansas City comics like Nathan Thomas and Michael Stoufer performing improvised and stand-up comedy as holiday characters.

It is free and open to the public.