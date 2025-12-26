Andrew Gaug December 26, 2025 Community Events 2 min. read Need a silent night (or time away from the kids) over the break? We’ve got you covered There's more than enough to do for adults in Johnson County this holiday break — from pop-up bars to storytelling to theatre. Clockwise from top left, pickleball at SERV in Overland Park, a festive pop-up bar at Falcon Ridge Golf Club, a listening party at The Lystening Room in Leawood and "There's No Christmas Like Show Christmas" put on by the Cabaret Arts & Social Theatre in Overland Park. Happy holidays, Johnson County! While the holidays are often centered around kids and families, sometimes we just need some time away from the hubbub. We’ve found more than enough events in Johnson County for adults to enjoy themselves. Beyond the family festivities, there’s a lot going on in Johnson County to keep those 18 and older entertained over the holiday break. Here’s where you can find some adult-oriented fun this holiday break in Johnson County: “There’s No Christmas Like Show Christmas” show The Cabaret Arts & Social Theatre in Overland Park will be taking audiences to the past for its Christmas celebration. At 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, the theatre will present a 1950s-style Christmas tribute show with classic holiday songs, vintage variety show vibes, surprise guests, all with an off-kilter energy. Tickets are $35-45 and available here. Can-In-Hand Ugly Sweater Pickleball Tournament Pickleball at SERV. Image via SERV Facebook page. If you’re looking to get competitive after Christmas, SERV, 9047 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park will host a pickleball tournament with a twist starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26. This festive tournament combines skill, the holiday spirit and coordination for this tournament. Teams ranging from men, women and co-ed can compete in the contests where during each game, every player must keep a can in hand throughout the match and never put down. People are asked to come dressed in their ugliest Christmas sweater. Prizes will be awarded for the best and worst sweaters. Admission is $45 per team. Registration is available here. “Santa’s Sandtrap” Holiday Pop-Up Bar in Shawnee Throughout the holiday season, Falcon Ridge Golf Club is transformed into “Santa’s Sandtrap,” a festive pop-up bar where, as the club said, “‘Christmas Vacation’ meets ‘Caddyshack.'” It’s a golf-themed holiday experience with wild décor, seasonal cocktails and small bite Rounding out its holiday and golf activities, the bar will host “‘Caddyshack Trivia” starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27. Reservations can be made here. “Punchline in the Vines: Holiday Hangover” Comedy Show View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hometown Olathe Family Farm (@hometown.olathe.family.farm) While the Christmas cheer dies down, a special comedy show in Olathe is looking to poke fun at it. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, Hometown Olathe Family Farm, 11000 South Woodland Road, Olathe, will host the “Punchline in the Vines: Holiday Hangover” show with Olathe comedians Jolley and Matthew Rich. It will feature Kansas City comics like Nathan Thomas and Michael Stoufer performing improvised and stand-up comedy as holiday characters. It is free and open to the public. The Beatles “Rubber Soul” 60th Anniversary Listening Party A listening party at The Listyning Room. Image via The Listyning Room Facebook page. If you’re tired of holiday cheer and just want to celebrate a classic album, The Listyning Room, 3510 W. 95th St. in Leawood, will host a listening party for The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27. At the event, they will listen to the album in full, as well as explore The Beatles’ influences and the impact the band had on artists that came after them. The event asks for $20 donation to support the Center For Recorded Music 501(c)(3). It includes admission, complimentary snacks and beverages and up to three complimentary adult beverages. Previous articleHow to recycle your live Christmas tree in Johnson County About the author Andrew Gaug👋 Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post. I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio. I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023. Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at andrew@johnsoncountypost.com. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES How to recycle your live Christmas tree in Johnson County Local obituaries from Dec. 19-25 Looking for things to do with the kids over the Christmas break? We’ve got you covered Merry Christmas, Johnson County! What to expect from the Post over the final week of 2025 As food insecurity rises, new ‘one-stop shop’ offers support for Johnson County families