Monday, September 25th, 1944 – Monday, December 22nd, 2025

Donna Lee Heather, 81, Olathe, Kansas passed away Monday, December 22, 2025 at University of Kansas Medical Center of Olathe. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Donna was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 25, 1944 to Donald Wayne Wilson and Rose Laura (Frazee) Wilson. She is a lifelong area resident, graduating from Olathe High School. Donna worked for Petty Products as a machine operator. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, sudoku and going to the casino. Donna loved to read and create cross stitch projects.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, spouse Jimmie Howard Howton and sister Linda Bousman. She is survived by her children: Tracey Lynne (Rick) (Howton) Hartman, Laurinburg, North Carolina, Stacey Lee (James) (Howton) Morrison, Raymore, Missouri, Christopher James Howton, Nevada and Richard Howard Howton, Olathe, Kansas; siblings: Jack Wilson, Saukville, Wisconsin, Pat Hahn, Olathe, Kansas and Virginia “Ginger” Holzer, Spring Hill, Kansas; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; niece Aimee Speer and numerous nephews and nieces.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.