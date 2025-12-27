A man has died after being hit by an SUV near 151st Street and Black Bob Road on Friday evening.

Olathe police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection at 5:35 p.m.

In a news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo said officers arrived to find an unresponsive 63-year-old man.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the critically injured man to an area hospital.

Moncayo said the man died at the hospital.

Police will not release the man’s name until proper notifications can be made.

The driver of the SUV stopped, and Moncayo said the person is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers closed the westbound lanes of 151st Street just west of Black Bob Road for about three hours as they documented the crash scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or captured it on a dash cam to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.