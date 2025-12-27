Mike Frizzell December 27, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Olathe Police investigate after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV driver Olathe Police say a 63-year-old man walking near 151st and Black Bob died after being hit by an SUV driver Friday evening. An Olathe PD vehicle parked, blocking the turn lane from southbound Black Bob Road to westbound 151st Street. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. A man has died after being hit by an SUV near 151st Street and Black Bob Road on Friday evening. Olathe police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection at 5:35 p.m. In a news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo said officers arrived to find an unresponsive 63-year-old man. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the critically injured man to an area hospital. Moncayo said the man died at the hospital. Police will not release the man’s name until proper notifications can be made. Olathe Police on the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of 151st and Black Bob on Friday, Dec. 26. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The driver of the SUV stopped, and Moncayo said the person is cooperating with the investigation. Officers closed the westbound lanes of 151st Street just west of Black Bob Road for about three hours as they documented the crash scene. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or captured it on a dash cam to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Previous articleNeed a silent night (or time away from the kids) over the break? We’ve got you covered About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Need a silent night (or time away from the kids) over the break? We’ve got you covered How to recycle your live Christmas tree in Johnson County Local obituaries from Dec. 19-25 Looking for things to do with the kids over the Christmas break? We’ve got you covered Merry Christmas, Johnson County! What to expect from the Post over the final week of 2025