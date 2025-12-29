February 9, 2021 — December 24, 2025

Overland Park

Callum Trevor Murphy, age four, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on December 24, 2025, in the presence of our family and in the comfort of our home.

Callum was born on February 9, 2021, to Logan & Mary Murphy in Merriam, KS. Shortly after birth, he was diagnosed with a CACNA1c genetic mutation, which impacted multiple systems in his body and ultimately led to his passing.

Though his time with us was far too short, and included several hospital admissions and surgeries, he remained resilient & took on every challenge head-on. He constantly amazed his medical team with his strength & quick recovery turnaround times.

He attended the Center for Children with Visual Impairments (CCVI) in 2023 and entered the school system in 2024 in an Early Childhood Education program at Sunset Ridge Elementary. Here, he made friends & found community.

In 2024, he became a big brother and a celebrity to his little sister, Hallie Hazel Murphy. He taught her how to roll & she learned to walk using his wheelchair as her guide.

Callum loved being outdoors, especially swimming, swinging, & taking walks. At home, Callum’s heart was happiest with his two dogs, Clancy and Maeve, by his side, loyal companions even in the hardest of times.

Callum is deeply loved and will be remembered by his parents, Logan & Mary (Heatley) Murphy, his younger sister, Hallie, his grandparents, Brent & Peggy (Simmons) Murphy, and Mark & Diane (Oldham) Heatley, his Aunts, Uncles, & Cousins who will carry his light & story with them always.

Though words cannot capture the depth of this loss, Callum’s strength, love, & impact will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be forever missed and forever loved.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 1, 2026 from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66203. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 10:00 am at Resurrection Church in the Wesley Covenant Chapel 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224.

The family suggests memorials to The Callum Murphy Memorial Fund, Ronald McDonald House Kansas City, Matthew’s Ministry, or Joyful Morning

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.