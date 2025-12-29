Carolyn (Rainbolt) Fleming, 79, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on December 21, 2025. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up in Prairie Village, Kansas. She graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1964. She attended the University of Kansas, was an active member of Delta Gamma sorority. She graduated from KU with a degree in secondary education in 1968.

In 1969 she met and married the love of her life, Michael (Mike) Fleming, after meeting though a wrong number phone call. They married 4 weeks and 4 days later. Mike and Carolyn went on to become dorm parents at Park College for a year. Carolyn later taught in the Shawnee Mission and Grandview school districts while getting a second degree in elementary education. In 1981, the family moved to Wichita, Kansas, where she was able to stay home with her daughters, driving carpool, leading Girl Scout meetings, and supporting her husband in his career. In 1986, the family moved to Topeka, Kansas, where she was a Homebound teacher and later became the director of Homebound Education for the 501 School District. Carolyn remained active in her children’s lives, active in the PTO, and in the community.

In 1993, the family returned to the Kansas City area, eventually settling in Olathe, Kansas, with a home very close to her children and grandchildren for her final years. They were able to gather and visit often, which was a great blessing to their family. She had the most joyous job of being a “Mimi” to her four grandchildren for the last 21 years of her life. She loved her grandchildren fiercely and was so very proud of every accomplishment. She enjoyed attending all of their events and celebrating their milestones. They are and will always be her pride and joy.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Michael Fleming, whom she was married to for 56 years four months and half a day, her two adoring daughters, Amy Fleming (51), Laura (Brandon) Smith (48), and her four precious grandchildren, Ashley (21), Allison (21), Mitchell (13), Meredith (9). She leaves behind her sister and life-long best friend, Linda (Rainbolt) McDonald of Atlanta, and her precious baby brother, Steve Rainbolt of Wichita, as well as other cousins and extended family members whom she loved. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine (Chasteen) and George J. Rainbolt.

Carolyn will be remembered for her kindness, her generous and giving nature. She always wanted to make sure everyone was happy and had anything they needed to have a good time. She was the glue that held the family together and was always worrying about where everyone was and how they were doing. She had many elementary, high school, college and lifelong friends she maintained contact with whom she loved and she chose as her extended family. She will be deeply loved and terribly missed by those who knew her. Carolyn’s family will hold her close in their hearts for all their days until they are together again.

