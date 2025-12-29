July 13, 1953 — December 25, 2025

Shawnee

Dennis L. Wayne, born on July 13, 1953, in Fort Scott, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2025, at the age of 72, at the Kansas City Hospice House. His passing marks the end of a life defined by dedication to his craft, love for his family, and a passion for the great outdoors.

Dennis was a skilled Tool and Dye Maker, a profession he took great pride in throughout his career. His expertise and work ethic were admired by all who had the pleasure of working alongside him. Beyond his professional life, Dennis was an avid hunter, finding solace and joy in the tranquility of nature and love of God.

He shared his life with his beloved wife, Linda Wayne, with whom he celebrated many cherished moments. Their union brought two wonderful children into the world, Justin Wayne and Amber Wayne Aldridge. Amber, along with her husband Chuck Aldridge, blessed Dennis with a grandchild, Chevy Aldridge, who was a constant source of pride and joy for him.

Dennis’s life was one of fulfillment and devotion, punctuated by moments that left lasting impressions. The past six weeks before Linda’s 50th anniversary were particularly memorable, as he devoted himself to creating lasting memories with the love of his life.

There will be a private family gathering at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Dennis’s graveside service will be held on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and the enduring bonds of family. His presence will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.