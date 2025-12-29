Elizabeth Goslin

July 29, 1934 — December 25, 2025

Elizabeth Ellen Goslin, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, surrounded by the quiet beauty of a life well lived.

Elizabeth was born on July 29, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother, Velma Taylor White; her father, Herman White; her stepmother, Pearl White; her beloved husband, Charles Goslin; her cherished son, Steven Goslin; her daughter-in-law, Susanne Goslin; and her grandson, Cabot Goslin.

She is survived by her younger sister, Carol Finch; her two living children—eldest son Charles Goslin Jr. and daughter Cathleen Pluta; her granddaughters, Alexandra Boren and Megan Russell; her grandsons, Sebastian Goslin, Nicholas Goslin, and Connor Goslin; and her great-grandsons, Aidan, Gavin, Henry, Cabot Magnus, Brixton, Mason, and River.

In 1952, Elizabeth earned a full scholarship in fine arts to the Kansas City Art Institute, where she studied under some of the most respected artists of the time and began developing her distinctive mixed-media style of bricolage. It was there that she met Charles, also a student, who would become her husband and lifelong partner. Together, they shared a deep and enduring bond rooted in faith, devotion to family, a love of art and culture, and a shared spirit of curiosity and travel.

Elizabeth and Charles traveled extensively throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Mexico. Among their most treasured places—those that inspired many of Elizabeth’s paintings—were Tourrettes-sur-Loup in southern France and South Padre Island, Texas.

Elizabeth was an accomplished artist and writer, as well as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She also had a deep passion for genealogy and spent countless hours researching her ancestry, finding joy, and meaning in uncovering the stories, histories, and connections of those who came before her. She lived her life guided by a deep and abiding Christian faith, which brought her strength, peace, and perspective. When reflecting on her own passing, she once shared a passage that offered her comfort and hope:

“When someone we love dies, it is like watching a ship leave the harbor. We stand on the shore, waving through tears, saying, ‘There she goes.’ But on that other shore, where love does not end, others are waiting – and as the ship draws near, they wave and say with joy, ‘Here she comes.'”

– “Gone From My Sight,” Reverend Luther F. Beecher (1813-1903)

On this Christmas Day, her family finds comfort in imagining the joy and welcome that awaited her on that other shore.

May Elizabeth rest in peace, forever held in love, memory, and gratitude.

Service day and time are pending. Please check back for updated information.

