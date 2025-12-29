Friday, November 11th, 1938 – Wednesday, December 24th, 2025

Ella Mae Redford, 87, Olathe, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 24, 2025.Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Burial at 2:30 p.m. at Zoar Cemetery, Inman, Kansas. Pall Bearers: Daniel Redford, Christopher Redford, Adam Drake, Zachary Dillard, Michael Durkee and Paul Troyer. Honorary Pall Bearer: Sgt. Eladio E. Cruz. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Ella was born November 11, 1938 in Inman, Kansas to Julius and Margaret (Friesen) Unruh. She grew up in Inman. After graduating from high school, Ella went to McPherson, Kansas for nurse’s training. She worked as an LPN for Life Care Center, Overland Park, Kansas. She was a member of Edgerton Baptist Church. Ella enjoyed sewing, creating crafts and solving puzzles. She liked to bake bread and make mints for weddings. Ella loved to travel and she visited the Holy Land.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Elvin Unruh, Evelyn Kling, Erma Murray, Eldon Unruh, Elaine Storlie and Edith Unruh; son-in-law Roger Powers and grandson Anthony Michael Powers. She is survived by her children: Sherolyn (Eladio) Cruz, Greeley, Colorado, Karolyn Powers, Overbrook, Kansas, Laroy (Cheryl) Redford, Olathe, Kansas and Jennifer (David) Shelton, Overbrook, Kansas; siblings: Elda Regher, Tucson, Arizona, Emma Dunbar, Hutchinson, Kansas and Erna Roberts, West Virginia; nine grandchildren,14 great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.