Laurel Anne Blythe Mace

July 13th, 1946 – December 18th, 2025

Laurel was born in Kansas City, Kansas, to Jack Hartman Blythe and Rowena Boyd Blythe.

She grew up in the Argentine district of Kansas City, where she attended Stanley Elementary and Argentine Junior High, graduating from Argentine High School in 1964. She was an A student and graduated with honors. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Quill and Scroll. She participated in Campfire Girls and was a member of Job’s Daughters at the Ben Hur Lodge.

Laurel grew up in the church and became a member of Emerson Park Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Argentine, where she met her future husband, William (Bill) Thomas Mace, Jr. The two were united in marriage on January 15, 1966. Laurel followed Bill to Portsmouth, VA., while he served aboard the carrier USS Independence. When Bill’s naval service ended, the two settled in Shawnee, KS, where their sons, David Hartman Mace and Benjamin Thomas Mace, were born.

Laurel worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a draftswoman in the engineering department, where her father also worked. She was also a paraprofessional at Shawnee Mission School District, working in the special education department and managing the braille and low-vision department library for the district.

Laurel was an active member of Merriam Christian Church for many years. In recent years, Laurel was a member of Country Club Christian Church, where she was active in the choir and children’s ministry. Laurel also made many mission trips and was a supporter of Tall Oaks Camp and Conference Center. She treasured her fellow church members and friends. Laurel was also instrumental in helping establish the tutoring program at Alta Vista Christian Church in Kansas City, MO.

In addition to her husband of nearly 60 years and two children, Laurel leaves five grandchildren. She also leaves one sister, Melinda Blythe Marx. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack, and her mother, Rowena, and two sisters, Mary Blythe, andBarbara Blythe Odneal.

Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends and family to make gifts in her honor to the memorial fund at Country Club Christian Church and Tall Oaks Camp and Conference Center.

