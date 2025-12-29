Margie Dell Godfrey, 78, of Spring Hill, Kansas, and raised in Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 24, 2025, after a short illness. She was born on October 31, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Marguiritte (Maxwell) Pickens. Margie was a graduate of Tonganoxie High School.

She married the love of her life, Clifford Wayne Godfrey, on August 25, 1966, in Tonganoxie. Clifford preceded her in death on January 1, 2014.

Margie devoted her life to being a caring wife, mother, and neighbor. Over the years, she enjoyed many roles, including serving as a Girl Scout cookie leader, selling Rubbermaid products, working as a clothing store clerk, and later at Tone & Tan in Wamego, Kansas, where she and Clifford raised their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her half-brother, Robert Pickens; her brothers Perry Pickens, Larry Pickens, and Jerry Pickens; her half-sister, Roberta; and her sisters Carla Pickens and Carrie Johnson.

Margie is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Skahan (John) of Olathe, Kansas, and Lori Winsler (Jerry) of Gardner, Kansas; five grandchildren, Amanda Goldsmith (DeShawn), Draven Sleet, Cassandra Winsler, Samantha Winsler, and Joseph Winsler; and three great-granddaughters, Tiana Goldsmith, Nahla Acquaye, and Deja Goldsmith. She is also survived by her brother, Chester Pickens, of McLouth, Kansas.

Margie enjoyed sewing, Sudoku, puzzles, traveling, and visiting casinos. She will be remembered for her generosity, her kindness, and the many ways she shared her time and talents with others.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her memory by offering a kind word or gesture to someone in need.

Honoring Margie’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Margie’s immediate family will gather privately to commit her ashes to rest.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.