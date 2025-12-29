Wednesday, December 28th, 1932 – Thursday, December 25th, 2025

Patricia Ann Jessip was born on December 28, 1932, in Lawrence, Kansas, and died on December 25, 2025, in Gardner, Kansas.

She grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, and graduated from Lawrence High School. As a teenager, she was lovingly referred to as ‘Patsy’ by family and friends.

She married Roger Jessip of Atchison on August 31, 1952, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Lawrence, KS. She spent 61 years with Roger before his death on June 28, 2014, in Louisburg, KS.

She worked for the Olathe School District as a library aide for several years. After leaving the school district, she owned and operated Pat’s Daycare until her retirement, when she and Roger moved to Linn Valley, KS. They lived in Linn Valley, KS, until Roger’s passing, and moved to Gardner, KS, to be closer to family, where she attended and became a member of the Gardner Church of the Nazarene.

Over the years, she and Roger were foster parents, impacting numerous children’s lives. Patricia enjoyed canning, crocheting, plastic canvas, playing games, baking, and enjoyed life to the fullest. To this day, she is well-known for her ‘famous’ potholders she always crotched and gifted. There was never a moment when she was not sharing her faith, lending a hand to those in need, and praying for family and friends. She lived a fulfilling life spanning 92 years. She has transitioned from her earthly body filled with pain and suffering to being present with her Lord, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Dorothy (Speitz) Coffman, her beloved husband Roger Jessip, her brother Bob Coffman, and her grandchildren Charlene Jessip and Bryan Jessip.

She is survived by her children, Richard Jessip of Edgerton, KS, Gaylene (John) McMurray of Edgerton, KS, Terry (Monica) Jessip of Goodyear, AZ, Larry (Shelia) Jessip of Olathe, KS, Wayne (Kelly) Jessip of De Soto, KS, David (Alicia) Jessip of Paola, KS, her grandchildren: Dorothy Jessip, Micheal Peters, Melissa Edens, Jessica Jessip, Valerie Peters, Joshua Jessip, Patricia Harris, Andrew Jessip, Mathew Jessip, Richard Jessip Jr., Leslie Jessip, Brandon Jessip, Haly Specht, Sarah Jessip, several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Patricia on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 11:00am, at the Gardner Church of the Nazarene: 16640 N. Moonlight Rd. (167th & N. Moonlight Rd.)

Gardner, KS 66030

Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.