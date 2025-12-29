Robert Martin “Marty” Harkleroad

May 11, 1953 — December 23, 2025

Overland Park

On December 23, 2025, Robert Martin Harkleroad, known to friends as “Marty,” serenely checked out of this life at the age of 72 in Kansas City, KS. Born on May 11, 1953, in Wellington, KS, Marty made his grand entrance into the world ready to take on whatever challenges or fishing holes life threw his way.

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Pittsburg University, where he graduated in 1977 with an emphasis in physical education, Marty embarked on a career as a teacher and coach, shaping young minds and keeping them on their toes—sometimes literally. Over the years, Marty coached school sports including football, basketball, and volleyball for Lone Jack and Salem. Never one to sit still, he also took the lead in coaching various recreational teams for his daughters and grandchildren in softball, soccer, basketball, baseball, and football.

When not on a field or court, Marty could be found indulging in his interests, which were as vibrant and diverse as he was. His love for fishing was second only to his passion for grilling the perfect steak. He had a deep appreciation for the finer things in life, like rock and roll music blaring from vintage speakers, gardening with more enthusiasm than skill, and keeping up with his beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, along with the KU Jayhawks.

Marty’s antics and escapades will be dearly missed by his surviving family: his wife, Debbie Harkleroad; father, Jerry Harkleroad; daughters Sarah and Ashley Harkleroad; brothers Terry and Jerry Allen Harkleroad; grandchildren Bryce, Joshua, Lane, Cameron, and Abbigale; and great-grandsons Tobi and Leon. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Harkleroad, and brother, Steve Harkleroad, who are no doubt waiting with cards ready in hand.

Services to celebrate Marty’s life will include a visitation on Saturday, January 3, 2026 from 10:00 to 11:00, followed by what one can only assume will be a spirited service filled with laughter, love, and maybe a few fish stories that get bigger with each retelling.

Rest easy, Marty. The fish bites are bound to be better on the other side, and heaven’s grill is always ready for one more.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.