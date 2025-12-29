fbpx
Victoria “Vicki” Luzier Stewart

Oct 21, 1955 – Dec 27, 2025
Victoria “Vicki” Luzier Stewart, 70, of Kidder, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2025, at Sunset Home in Maysville, Missouri.

Vicki was born on October 21, 1955. She graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and devoted her life to her family as a homemaker, caring for her children and later her grandchildren. She loved drawing, puzzles, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Misty Downs (and her husband, Matthew) and Mark Stewart (and his wife, Sara); her brothers, Richard and Thomas Luzier; her sister, Joy Hearn; and her grandchildren, Waylon, Sophie, Alyssa, and Grayson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alena and Richard Luzier; her sisters, Karen and Connie; and her former husband, Mark, with whom she remained very close.

Vicki had a gift for lighting up a room and loved talking to everyone. She brought laughter to all around her, even in her final days. She dedicated her life to her family and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cameron, Missouri Animal Shelter in her honor.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.

