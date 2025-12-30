JoCo Homebuying: The 3 Bucket Strategy for saving for your next home

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Let’s talk about saving for a home — without the overwhelm, shame spiral, or spreadsheets that make you want to fake your own disappearance.

Whether you’re buying your first home or your next one, the old advice of “just save as much as you can” isn’t super helpful when life is also throwing bills, birthdays, and surprise car repairs your way.

So here’s a more realistic approach: The 3 Bucket Strategy. It’s simple, flexible, and actually kind of fun (in a “look at me being a responsible grown-up” kind of way).

🪣 Bucket 1: The Down Payment Fund

This is the obvious one — the money you’ll need to actually close on your home.



How much depends on your loan type and purchase price, but here’s the key: Saving for your down payment doesn’t mean eating only canned beans for two years.



Start small. Automate a transfer to a savings account just for this bucket. Even $50 a week adds up faster than you think.

Bonus tip: Don’t get too hung up on the 20% myth. There are great loan programs that require much less.

🪣 Bucket 2: The Home Setup Fund

This is the bucket most people forget — and then regret.



You just drained your bank account to close on a home and then…

The shower curtain rod doesn’t fit.

You need blinds. For 14 windows.

Your “we’ll just use the old couch” plan suddenly feels like a design crime.

Your setup fund is for moving expenses, furniture, paint, and pizza for your saintly friends who help you move. It’s what keeps that magical first week in your new home from becoming a budgetary horror movie.

🪣 Bucket 3: The Homeownership Buffer

Once you’re in, the expenses don’t stop. (Surprise!)

The hot water heater doesn’t care that you just closed. The air conditioner won’t wait until you “feel more financially ready.”

This bucket is your safety net — your peace of mind. Even a small emergency fund can help you sleep better (and say yes to fun things without guilt).

The real secret?

Saving for a home isn’t one giant mountain to climb — it’s three manageable hills.

Break it down. Bucket it out. And celebrate every little milestone along the way.

When you’re ready to talk strategy — or if you’re wondering how much you really need in each bucket — our team at Fountain Mortgage is happy to help.