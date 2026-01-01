Belinda J. Ashley

October 6, 1950 – December 18, 2025

Belinda Jane Ashley of Gardner, Kansas went to be with the Lord Jesus on the afternoon of December 18, 2025. Belinda was born in Eldorado, Arkansas to Mr. Willie Wesley Wages of Tinsman, Arkansas and Mrs. Ethel Loretta Wages on October 6, 1950. Both parents have preceded her in heaven. Belinda was married to James Alvin Gaither of Camden, Arkansas on June 6, 1969. Belinda was married two other times to Mark Goldberg and Alton Ashley.

Belinda and James Alvin Gaither had three children. Belinda gave birth to daughter, Lori Jane Carmack on September 2, 1970 who preceded her in heaven on October 9, 2024. Belinda gave birth to a son, James Wesley Gaither on September 13, 1973 and another son, Timothy Leon Gaither on May 27, 1975 also in Camden, Arkansas. Belinda has two younger sisters, Patricia Beck of Woodberry, Arkansas and Darcell Williams of Monticelo, Arkansas. Darcell has also preceded her in heaven in 2022. Belinda has 18 grandchildren, 6 preceding her in heaven and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation

Monday, January 5, 2026

12:30PM – 1:30PM

Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory

4101 State Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66102

Service

Monday, January 5, 2026

1:30PM – 2:30PM

Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory

4101 State Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66102

Graveside

Monday, January 5, 2026

2:45PM

Maple Hill Cemetery

3300 Shawnee

Kansas City, KS 66106

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.