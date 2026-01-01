Friday, May 17th, 1929 – Monday, December 29th, 2025

Doris Jean Kessler, 96, Gardner, Kansas passed away due to toxic metabolic encephalopathy, on Monday, December 29, 2025 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, January 3, 2026 with a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas. Inurnment at St. Columbia Catholic Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Olathe Hospice House or MoKan Pet Partner. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Doris was born on May 17, 1929 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Henry C. and Eleanor (McElroy) Timmons. She married Lawrence David Kessler in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 30, 1948. Doris was a homemaker who loved caring for her family. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. Doris enjoyed playing Bunko and card games with her friends. She loved shopping. Doris was known for her pie baking skills.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry in 2002; sons Ronald L. Kessler and Michael D. Kessler and siblings Roger Timmons and Barb Chuzles. She is survived by her children: James (Kathy) Kessler, Emporia, Kansas, Richard D. Kessler, Gardner, Kansas and Cheryl (Carl) Kratzberg, Greeley, Kansas; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.