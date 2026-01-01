One person is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing early Thursday morning in Gardner.

Police were called to 16965 Walter Street just 106 minutes into the new year for a reported armed disturbance with one person stabbed.

The address is about two blocks west of Gardner Edgerton High School.

In a news release, Deputy Police Chief Kelly Herron said authorities were called to the address at 1:46 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered a victim who had been stabbed,” Herron said in the release. “A suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no threat to the community.”

The victim died at the scene.

Herron said the person’s identity will be released once the family has been notified.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that Gardner Police arrested a 34-year-old man who lives at the address. He was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Thursday and was later booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center at 9:05 a.m.

The suspect is being held on a pending charge of first-degree murder, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, January 2.

The Post does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Herron said. “No additional information will be released at this time.”