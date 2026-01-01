Jo “Jodi” A. Dulle

August 2, 1959 – December 24, 2025

Jodi A. Dulle, 66, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on December 24, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born August 2, 1959 in Kansas City, Kansas. Jodi married Robert J. Dulle on April 25, 1987 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jodi graduated from Washington High School in 1977 and was president of her senior class. She worked as an investment banker at Country Club Bank at the Plaza before starting a home day care in 1992. Her day care was considered one of the best in the state before she retired in 2021. She taught Sunday school when she was a member at Grandview United Methodist Church. She joined Village Community Church of the Nazarene in 2010 and helped with Christmas and Easter events.

Jodi enjoyed camping, road trips, Branson, cooking, board and card games, family reunions, and live music. She was known to bake many tasty treats that she loved to share, especially around her favorite holiday of Christmas. She celebrated her creativity often coming up with fun games, lessons, and activities for her daycare kids as well as brainstorming fun ideas for any event she was part of hosting. She dearly loved all those close to her including family, friends, and her daycare kids as well as the parents. She was very social and made friends with anybody who had the pleasure of meeting her.

Jodi was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin D. and Noel D. Blair, and her brother, Mike D. Blair. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Robert J. Dulle, two sons, Robert J. Dulle II and Brian M. Dulle; sister Terre (Bruce) Roberts; her beloved yorkie Yoda and two grand pups, Chase and Obi; numerous nieces/nephews, her like-daughter Isabeau (Shawn) Stewart-Martin and their kids Logan, Edward, and Geralt.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Village Community Church, 10940 Parallel Parkway Suite K-314, Kansas City, KS 66109.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, 6200 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, Kansas 66102. A meal service will take place immediately afterwards.

