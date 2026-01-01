Joyce M. Hainley

August 1, 1950 — December 29, 2025

Merriam

**Joyce Margaret Hainley: A Life Well-Lived and a Curtain Call Worthy of Applause**

Born on August 1, 1950, in the bustling heart of New York City, Joyce Margaret Hainley made her grand exit on December 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Kansas, at the age of 75. Her life was a spectacular performance filled with love, laughter, and just the right amount of drama.

Joyce was a true child of the ’60s, spending her youth chasing down British and American artists in New York City. She and friends socialized with legends like Peter and Gordon, Herman’s Hermits, and The Animals, living life with the enthusiasm of a teenager at a Beatles concert, one she famously attended at Shea Stadium and The Woodstock Festival, no less! Her cameo appearance in The Beatles Anthology is proof that she was always where the action of the era was.

An academic star, Joyce graduated as valedictorian from The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, NY. She was a proud member of the National Honor Society and received the Academy Honor Award and Regents Scholarship. She continued to shine at Adelphi University, earning her Bachelor of Arts as Magna Cum Laude, and later achieved a Master of Arts from Indiana University.

Professionally, Joyce was a no-frills powerhouse, dedicating 40 years to HairUWear as a Marketing Services Manager. But her heart truly belonged to the theater. An amateur actress with the Indiana Theater Company, she brought characters like Ruth Kelly in “Harvey”, Marguerite in “Exit the King” and Lucy Seward “Dracula” to life, captivating audiences with her acting and singing talents.

Her love for the arts extended beyond the stage. As an adult, Joyce was a Broadway aficionado, a film enthusiast, and a traveler who crisscrossed the country visiting national parks and tourist hotspots. She was always dressed to the nines, keeping up with Hollywood glamour and sophistication.

A two-time cancer survivor, Joyce’s resilience was matched only by her compassion. She was a true advocate for people from all walks of life, never judging anyone by their background. Her charitable spirit led her to support numerous causes related to civil liberties, hunger, and animal welfare.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Margaret Hainley, and her sisters, Elizabeth Anne Minutaglio and Nancy Youngblood. She leaves behind her nephew, Matthew Youngblood, his wife Marissa Youngblood, beloved great-nephews Luke and Everett Youngblood, brother-in-law Timothy Youngblood, and dear friends Susan O’Neal, Joan Suriano, Peter McRobbie, Dan Golan, Anthony Maraldo, and many others who cherished her friendship.

Services will be held on January 9th at 2:00 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. Attendees are invited to continue celebrating Joyce’s life with optional socialization at The District Pour House in Shawnee immediately following the service.

In Joyce’s honor, let’s remember to embrace life with a smile, appreciate the arts, and never pass up an opportunity to make a new friend. She lived her life like a well-loved play, full of memorable acts and an encore that will echo in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joyce’s name may be made to American Civil Liberties Union or National Audubon Society.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.