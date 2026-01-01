November 9th, 1923 – December 21st, 2025

Robert (Bob) Gordon Watson, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on December 21, 2025.

The Celebration of Life service will be at Community Covenant Church on Saturday, January 24, at 2:00 P.M. with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Community Covenant Church, Covenant World Relief.

Bob was born on November 9, 1923, in St. Louis, MO, to Gordon and Clara Watson. Bob’s first job was at A&P Grocery, where he earned the nickname “Rapid Robert.” Bob earned a scholarship to study engineering at Washington University in 1941.

After two years in ROTC at Washington University, Bob’s unit was called to active duty. He was sent to Camp Wallace, Ft. Bliss, Norfolk, and then to Camp Robinson. Bob and his lifelong friend, Jack Kourik, then attended Officer Candidate School together in Fort Benning, Georgia. Bob was then shipped overseas to join a Rail Transportation Battalion in Augsburg, Germany. Of note, Bob attended the Nuremberg Trials as an MP. Bob served in the U.S. Army for three and a half years and ended his service as a Second Lieutenant. Bob returned to St. Louis in 1946 and graduated from Washington University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1948.

After graduation, Bob worked as an engineer for American Telephone and Telegraph in St. Louis. Shortly thereafter, Bob was relocated to Kansas City, where he met Leah (Betty Stroud). They were married in 1950 and honeymooned on the way to New York City, where Bob was sent to work as a technical writer at Bell Laboratories. Bob and Betty lived in Queens and took night classes together at NYU. At Bell Laboratories, Bob was selected to develop and write the manual for the new long distance telephone, which would ultimately replace the use of operators. After the project was completed, Bob began a series of assignments and promotions in St. Louis, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and again in New York City. During this time, Bob and Betty had three children: Ken, Diane, and Nancy.

After 13 years with AT&T, Bob made a career right turn and went from working for a huge corporation to joining with his brother Don in a startup printing company with plants in St. Louis and Kansas City. Bob headed up the Kansas City facility named Watson Directory Corporation. He also owned and operated Ralston Building Maintenance and the Antioch Gardens Apartment Complex. After roughly 20 years, when Bob reached the age of 60, he and Betty sold the three assets.

After selling his businesses, Bob was able to expand his time and energy on the Christian church and parachurch endeavors. At Community Covenant Church, Bob served as Church Administrator, Church organist, and the Chairman of the Missions and Outreach Committee. He became a Licensed Lay Minister in the Evangelical Covenant Church denomination and served as a lay pastor for prayer ministry. In addition, Bob served as the Kansas City Area Chairman and Camp director of Christian Service Brigade, the Kansas City Area Chairman of Young Life, and the Chairman of the Board of Deacons at Westbrooke Baptist Church in Overland Park. Bob also served as a member of the Covenant Communication Board, a Covenant Stewardship Consultant, and conducted several capital fundraising campaigns for churches.

Bob was among the early members of the Overland Park Tennis Club and played Early Bird doubles tennis. He was also an accomplished golfer and was a member of Brookridge Country Club. Bob enjoyed attending baseball games and was a season ticket holder for the Kansas City Royals. Bob was also an avid fisherman and flew into Canada many times to Lake Metionga to fish for Walleye. Bob spent over 40 years vacationing at his condo on Sanibel Island, Florida, with his family.

After 50 years of marriage, Betty passed away in 2000. Bob married Carol Elizabeth Oldridge in 2002. Bob and Carol enjoyed traveling together and visited many places around the world.

Bob continued to play the piano throughout his life, including a part-time job for several years at Von Maur in Leawood during his late 80s and early 90s. He also played the piano frequently at nursing homes, and each year at Christmas, he played and organized singing Christmas carols with his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Clara Watson, his first wife, Leah (Betty), and his brother, Don. His is survived by his wife, Carol, his son, Ken (Susan), his daughter, Diane Cason (Rusty), his daughter, Nancy Brandt (Carl), his step-daughter, Marin McCrossen (Jim), his step-son, Dane Oldridge (Jennifer), his granddaughter, Kristi Tremble (Aron), his grandson, David Watson (Jen), his granddaughter, Jodie Cason, his grandson, Paul Cason (Haley), his grandson, Mike Cason (Chris), his grandson, Thomas Brandt (Lacey), his granddaughter, Natalie Dirnberger (Abraham), his granddaughter, Carly Overesch (Ben), his step-grandsons, Will Mccrossen and Beck Oldridge, and his step-granddaughters, Kate Sposato (Tyler), and Xeva Oldridge. In addition, Bob had 14 great-grandchildren.

Bob will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.