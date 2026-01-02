fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Schools Bond 2023

Thanks to our community’s exemplary support, the no-tax increase Bond 2023 has been funding critical district projects in facilities, technology, and safety!

New and updated athletic and activity environments are already helping exceptional Blue Valley students thrive. These improvements support students as they grow, achieve and prepare for what’s next!

For more information on our Bond 2023, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/about/bond.

Local obituaries from Dec. 26, 2025 – Jan. 1, 2026

