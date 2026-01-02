Obituaries January 2, 2026 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Dec. 26, 2025 – Jan. 1, 2026 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Doris Jean Kessler; Belinda J. Ashley; Jo “Jodi” A. Dulle; Michael Howard Dixon; Robert “Bob” Gordon Watson; Joyce M. Hainley; Sharon Sue Webb; Patricia Ann Jessip; Ella Mae Redford; Victoria “Vicki” Luzier Stewart; Margie Dell Godfrey; Carolyn (Rainbolt) Fleming; Michael Richard Kay; Laurel Anne Blythe Mace; Elizabeth Goslin; Dennis L. Wayne; Callum Trevor Murphy; Tiffany Leigh Fatout; Robert Martin “Marty” Harkleroad Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Schools Bond 2023Next articleSMSD News: From the SMSD stage and studio About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES War zone volunteers, gardeners and young authors — These Johnson Countians inspired us in 2025 What were Leawood’s most read stories of 2025? See our top 10 What were northeast Johnson County’s most read stories of 2025? See our top 10 Gardner Police investigate fatal stabbing soon after midnight on New Year’s Happy New Year, Johnson County! We’ll be back Monday