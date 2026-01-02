SMSD News: From the SMSD stage and studio

This fall, SM North senior Macey Heikkila was working on a huge art project for one of her largest audiences yet. She was selected to exhibit her artwork at Oak Park Mall. Once complete, it will be displayed in a sitting area recently enhanced by interior design students at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

“A lot of people go to Oak Park Mall, so it’s really cool to have a piece that will be there,” Heikkila shared. “Having a bigger audience can bring different perspectives and a lot more people are going to see this artwork than anybody who has ever seen my art before. It’s out of my comfort zone, pushing me to do more.”

Over the course of multiple weeks, Heikkila painted a swamp-themed artwork on a four-foot by four-foot canvas. Heikkila is gaining important Real World Learning experience through the opportunity to share art with a bigger audience, according to Stephanie Dalley, SM North art teacher. Heikkila first received feedback on her work when it was selected from a thumbnail to be the featured artwork.

“This is giving her some idea of what the client prefers instead of painting to only her preference,” Dalley shared. “Painting on this scale is also tough. She is learning the challenges that come from scaling up from a thumbnail to a pretty big surface.”

The student experience of creating art and sharing it with the extended community is a powerful learning opportunity and is one Megan Ellis, visual arts coordinator of curriculum and instruction, said she sees happen every day. “As students create, they exercise creative thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration,” she explained. “They are learning to view the world through different lenses and approach challenges from multiple perspectives.”

Then, when art is shared with an audience, it deepens the learning experience, she added.

“They learn to see through the eyes of others. This helps them understand the impact of their creative choices, and see the value of their own voice. It also helps them build valuable future-ready skills in communication, reflection, and confidence. Ultimately, sharing art publicly, in any range of public settings and spaces, gives students the sense of ‘what I think/feel/have to say matters,’” Ellis shared.

That same transformative experience of performing for an audience is just as important for performing arts students, Bill Thomas, SM West director of bands and performing arts coordinator explained. Many performances from Pre-K through 12th grade are little to no cost for an audience member to attend.

“Without public performance, it would be like a sports team practicing but never competing,” Thomas expressed. “Practicing with your friends is fun, but the thrill of performing with an audience is the real payoff. Many of our groups are quite accomplished and will leave the audience astonished at their professionalism. Some of our younger groups are just plain cute and adorable! Whatever our patrons may be looking for, we can provide a wonderful opportunity for community engagement.”

There are numerous ways community members can support student artists throughout the year:

– Watch SMSD digital art shows on the SMSD YouTube channel Search for Shawnee Mission School District on YouTube

– Follow the district performing arts calendar– Available at https://www.smsd.org/calendar

– Sign Up for a Gold Card This is available to those 60 years or older living within district boundaries. Gold card members receive free admission to all events at Shawnee Mission high schools (except play-off tournament games sponsored by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, and fine arts activities which are not sponsored by individual schools.) Visit https://www.smsd.org/families/gold-cards for information.

Many individuals support the arts through volunteering, PTA support, and providing resources to student artists. The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation supports arts education in a variety of ways, including “It Starts with the Arts” and the annual faculty art show.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.