Your Library: One-on-one librarian support makes finding answers easier

Need help with research, technology or navigating Library resources? Johnson County Library is making it easier to get meaningful assistance with a free service called Book a Librarian.

Book a Librarian gives patrons dedicated, one-on-one time with a professional librarian for questions or projects that require more than a quick desk, phone or online interaction.

“It enables people to schedule an uninterrupted 30-minute block of time with a librarian for a deeper form of assistance that is otherwise difficult to provide on a walk-in basis,” said Regional Librarian Bryan Voell.

This service fills a gap by offering convenient, focused support that complements the Library’s other services.

Appointments are confidential, judgment-free and available in person, by phone or through email. Sessions are open to adults 18 and older and may be scheduled for up to 30 minutes per week. After a request is submitted, Library staff follow up within 72 hours to confirm details and match patrons with the right librarian.

What it can help with:

Using online resources available through Johnson County Library

Navigating the catalog

Help with research or assignments

Finding journal and newspaper articles

Downloading eBooks and audiobooks

Searching the internet

Using Library databases

Computer basics

What it can’t help with:

Notary services

Tax assistance

Legal or medical advice

Homework tutoring

Investing or personal shopping

Exam proctoring

Proofreading Repairing or troubleshooting personal devices

“For many patrons, the Library is a place for quick transactions,” Voell said. “For those needing help with things like setting up an email, learning their new laptop or understanding basic research techniques, there has traditionally been a limitation on the amount of time one staff member can spend with them. This is where Book a Librarian comes in.”

The service gives patrons free support for projects, learning new tools and navigating unfamiliar territory, helping make Library expertise more visible, accessible and useful.

“For those overwhelmed and unsure where to start, remember we’re here to help,” Voell said.

To schedule an appointment, visit jocolibrary.org or ask a staff member for assistance.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom