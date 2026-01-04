Mike Frizzell January 4, 2026 Emergency Response 1 min. read Fiery crash near downtown Olathe leaves 2 dead, police say An iPhone crash notification alerted authorities to the wreck, which occurred near Northgate and East Harold streets late Saturday night. Olathe Fire crews on the scene of a deadly crash on Saturday, Jan. 3. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Two people were killed in a fiery crash just north of downtown Olathe on Saturday night. Olathe Police said they received an iPhone crash notification at 10:39 p.m., reporting a crash in the area of Northgate Street and East Harold Street. That location is a few blocks north of where Northgate turns into Kansas Avenue and runs by the Johnson County Courthouse. Crash notifications can be enabled by iPhone users to alert local authorities when a device detects a possible severe crash. Sgt. John Moncayo, an Olathe PD spokesperson, said arriving officers found that a passenger vehicle had struck a tree and caught fire. Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported a vehicle in the median that was “fully involved” in flames. “Once the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two individuals were found inside,” Moncayo said. “There does not appear to be any signs of criminal activity, and the identification of the deceased occupants is pending an autopsy.” Officers from the department’s traffic unit worked into the early morning hours of Sunday to document the crash scene. Skid marks on the pavement indicate the vehicle was traveling northbound on Northgate just before crashing into the median. Debris from the impact was strewn across all lanes of the street. Firefighters returned to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to recover the remains of the deceased occupants from the mangled car. It took more than 90 minutes to extricate both people from the wreckage. Northgate was closed from Harold to Mulberry until around 4 a.m. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Previous articleYour Library: One-on-one librarian support makes finding answers easier About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES War zone volunteers, gardeners and young authors — These Johnson Countians inspired us in 2025 What were Leawood’s most read stories of 2025? See our top 10 Local obituaries from Dec. 26, 2025 – Jan. 1, 2026 What were northeast Johnson County’s most read stories of 2025? See our top 10 Gardner man charged with first-degree murder in New Year’s morning stabbing