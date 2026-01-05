Wednesday, November 10th, 1937 – Wednesday, December 31st, 2025

Charlotte Fay Foust, 88, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at her home. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Charlotte was born on November 10, 1937, in Arcadia, Kansas to Charles F. and Susie A. (Garrett) Morris. She married Lawrence Roy Foust in Arcadia on November 26, 1960. Charlotte was a member of the Eastern Star. Her lifelong career was in bookkeeping, beginning with The Western Insurance Company in Fort Scott. After marriage, Charlotte made their home in Girard, KS., and worked within the agricultural industry for The Producers Cooperative Association and for The Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. Her last employer before her retirement was at National Pizza Co., Inc., Pittsburg, Kansas. Charlotte was a great seamstress, known for having exceptional sewing skills and for her love of quilting. She was an avid reader and loved books and doing crossword puzzles. She relished a good cup of coffee and enjoyed being in the kitchen, cooking and collecting recipes. She often frequented flea markets and antique shoppes looking for pieces to add to her dishware and china collection. Charlotte was a true country girl at heart with an appreciation of nature and the outdoors. Some of Charlotte’s fondest memories were from the years she and Roy resided at their property at Farlington lake. She lived in Girard and Fort Scott before moving to Spring Hill in June.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy, and siblings Virginia M. Coonrod, Charles W. Morris and Larry Ray Morris. She is survived by her daughters Lisa F. Garrett (Chad Ray), Hendersonville, North Carolina and Lana K. Foust (Nigel Drinkwater), Stilwell, Kansas, sister Joyce S. Turner (Junior), Arma, KS.; grandchildren: Lindsay Fay Malinowski (Matt), Mt. Vernon, MO, Matthew Roy Garrett (Carly), Dadeville, MO., Abigail Drinkwater and Dylan Drinkwater, Stillwell, KS.; nieces and nephews: Tarry Davenport, Jerry Davenport, Larry Davenport, all of Fort Scott; Keith Coonrod, Dale Coonrod, Michele (Coonrod) Verren, Pittsburg, KS., Melissa (Turner) Johnson, Joplin, MO.; and several great-nieces and nephews. Charlotte also leaves behind a loyal companion, Yvonne Beck of Fort Scott, with whom she shared a life-long special connection of being best friends as well as first cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cato Historical Preservation Association.

