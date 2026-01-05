Aug 30, 1969 – Jan 01, 2026

Christopher Haggerty was born in Denver, Colorado on August 30, 1969, while his parents were on vacation in San Francisco. Chris was adopted by his parents Niels Francis Haggerty and Carole Ann Sterr Haggerty a few days after his birth when they cut their vacation short to go get him. Chris always said he was so lucky to be adopted by the best family in the world, the Haggertys.

Chris was an only child, but he grew up surrounded by love from the entire Haggerty and Matthew’s clans in Denver. From Forth of July celebrations at Uncle Bill and Aunt Pat’s house to Christmas eve at his house, the cousins were never far. Chris’ other side cousins, Kathleen and Steve, lived in California and Chris had many good memories of going to visit them or meeting up at grandpa’s house in Milwaukee.

Chris grew up in Denver at 1030 Krameria Street where he had great neighborhood friends like Joannie next door. He attended Christ the King Catholic Grade school and Regis high school. In high school he ran track and ran around with great friends Jenny and John; they once even stole a street sign, which they did give back to the police eventually.

College at the University of Colorado was one of the best times of his life. He had such a great time that he almost failed out the first semester, having spent too much time at the Ground Zero club or watching CU football. His group of friends from college were still in his life up to his death and were very important to him. Chris loved CU so much that he went on to get two bachelor’s degrees: one in aerospace engineering and another in physics. He was a constant fan of all CU sports and he even has a brick with his name at Folsom Field.

CU was also where he met his wife Leigh-Ann Jordan at a house party in 1993. She didn’t give him her number, but he tracked her down at the bank where she worked on weekends. Such dedication! They were engaged in 1995 as soon as she returned from a year study abroad in Germany. They were married on September 7, 1996, at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver.

Chris worked at the national snow and ice data center and presented several academic papers on climate change while Leigh-Ann finished school and started her MBA. In 1998 they moved to Arizona so Leigh-Ann could complete her Masters of International Management.

In 1999 they moved to London, England; as Chris and Leigh-Ann had secured jobs with Hallmark in London. They lived at 11 Montagu Mansions off of Baker Street and they had the time of their lives traveling and enjoying the city.

In 2002 Chris and Leigh-Ann moved to Prairie Village, KS where Leigh-Ann continued to work for Hallmark and Chris started work at VML. VML was very important to Chris, and he worked hard to eventually make partner and to become the Director of Project Management. He made so many good friends at VML and loved to mentor those on his team.

In 2005 Chris’ first son Alexander Jordan Haggerty was born. Three and ½ years later Nicholas Francis Haggerty his second son was born. Chris was very devoted to his family and loved cooking for them, especially his famous coq au vin.

The family loved going camping and traveling. Special trips included visiting friends in Singapore and Mozambique. They even took the boys to Japan during cherry blossom season. However, some of their favorite memories were trips to Germany, France and England to visit friends. Watching the boys launch trebuchets, climb castles, visit museums, attending soccer matches, or hiking while Chris took pictures was a quintessential Haggerty vacation.

Chris is proceeded in death by his parents, Niels and Carole. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 29 years, Leigh-Ann and his sons Nicholas and Alex; as well as many cousins, coworkers, friends, and his dogs Oreo and Prince.

A Funeral Mass will be held, 10:00 am, Tuesday January 6, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd., Prairie Village Kansas. Services will also be live streamed at https://stannpv.org/chrishaggerty

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to the North American Lourdes Volunteers Andrea sponsorship fund who graciously took the family to Lourdes last summer. https://lourdesvolunteers.org/donate

