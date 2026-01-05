Douglas Farchmin

Douglas Charles Farchmin passed away, December 19, 2025. Doug was born November 11, 1981 in Johnson County, KS. He attended Prairie Elementary School, Indian Hills Middle School and Shawnee Mission East High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Colorado and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa.

Professionally, Doug concentrated on commercial and industrial real estate development. He practiced law with the firm of Farchmin Dicus in Kansas City, MO and was former general counsel of LS Commercial Real Estate Company in Overland Park, KS. Doug’s passions included golf, fishing and traveling. He was extremely devoted to his beloved daughter, Lilia. His intellect and wit will be greatly missed.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Lilia Farchmin of Kansas City, KS, his mother, Rhonda Fogel of Sedalia, CO, his father, Roy Farchmin of Bonita Springs, FL, his brother, Jon Farchmin of Denver, CO and his sibling Caro Farchmin of Kansas City, MO. The family will be holding a private memorial service.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.