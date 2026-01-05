Jack Sue Hue Joung

June 15, 1947 — December 31, 2025

Overland Park

Mr. Jack Joung, beloved husband, father, and distinguished aviator, was born on June 15, 1947. He was a descendant of a well-respected local family in Jiadong, Pingtung, Taiwan (Republic of China), and grew up surrounded by the love and care of his parents and sisters. From an early age, he was known with a lively and optimistic personality, a courageous yet thoughtful approach, and a proactive spirit.

During his high school years, following his true passion despite family opposition, he transferred schools to pursue aviation training with the Republic of China Air Force. He graduated from the Air Force Academy, Class 47, thus beginning an extraordinary journey of service and professional achievement.

Mr. Joung became one of the youngest fighter pilots in the ROC Air Force. During a time of intense cross-strait tension, when the nation faced the constant possibility of war, pilots trained with the understanding that they might be called upon to sacrifice their lives in defense of their country. Throughout his military career, he flew numerous aircraft, including the T-28, T-33, F-86, F-100, F-5, and F-104. Blessed with both skill and fortune, he completed his service safely and honorably.

After retiring from the military, Mr. Joung continued his lifelong dedication to aviation. He served as Deputy Director of Flight Operations at Taiwan Yongxing Airlines, and later as Chief Pilot and Director of Flight Operations at Far Eastern Airline. His civilian aviation career included aircraft such as the Saab, MD-80’s, Boeing 737 and 757. Over the decades, he dedicated himself to the mentorship of aviation professionals and contributed significantly to the exchange, cooperation, and shared training between the aviation communities of Taiwan and China.

In 1988, Mr. Joung married Ms. Nancy Joung. Together, they built a loving family while he remained deeply committed to his profession. In 2007, they acquired a residence in Shanghai, China, and in 2012, they moved to Overland Park, Kansas, where they joyfully spent precious years surrounded by their children, daughter-in-law, and family life.

In June 2024, Mr. Joung was diagnosed with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. With remarkable courage and resilience, he underwent four courses of immunotherapy and twenty sessions of chemotherapy. Beginning in November 2025, he received the latest BG-C477 therapy, which showed encouraging improvement in disease control, though his physical strength gradually declined. Tragically, on December 31, 2025, he passed away peacefully in the intensive care unit, surrounded by the loving presence of his family.

He is survived by his son, David Joung, who serves at UnitedHealthcare; his daughter, Molly Joung, who serves at SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; and his daughter-in-law, Juhye Park, a pharmacist at Walgreens. Each of them is recognized as an outstanding and valued professional in their respective fields.

Jack faced his illness with courage and dignity. He devoted his life to his family, his profession, and to the many people whose lives he enriched, leaving a legacy defined by love, integrity, and dedication. Those who were fortunate enough to know him will always remember his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering character.

我的摯愛鍾學輝先生，1947年6月15日出生。是中華民國臺灣省屏東縣佳冬鄉當地名望家族的後代，在父母姐姐們的寵愛中長大，個性活潑開朗、膽大心細、行動積極，唸高中時不顧家人的反對，依自己的興趣轉學至空軍學飛行，畢業於空軍官校第47期，開啟了他非凡的生活歷練與職場成就。曾經是中華民國空軍最年輕的戰鬥機飛行員，他飛過T-28、T-33、F-86、F-100、F-5 與 F-104 等多型軍機。在當年台灣和中國情勢緊張，隨時是要打仗的，所以飛行員的訓練與使命即是隨時奔赴戰場，就是要有殉國的心理準備。幸好他福大命大，平安走過軍旅生涯，光榮退役。

退役後轉入民航界，任職於臺灣永興航空公司航務處副處長和遠東航空公司總機師和航務處處長。飛過SAAB、MD-80’s、B-737、B-757，畢生投入航空界，培育許多航空人才，在中華民國臺灣和中國航空界的友好互訪互訓的歷史中，佔有一席之地。

1988年和陳少珍小姐結婚後，專心照顧家庭和認真工作，於2007年置產居住中國上海，2012年夫妻遷居美國堪薩斯州 Overland Park，享受和兒女媳婦天倫之樂的美好時光。

兒子鍾鼎偉目前服務於 UnitedHealthcare；女兒鍾牧潔目前服務於 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc，媳婦 Juhye Park 為 Walgreens 的藥師，他們都是單位裡工作能力與表現優異的成員。

2024年6月，學輝不幸確診肺腺癌第四期，他勇敢的經過四次的免疫療法和二十次的化學療法，2025年11月開始接受最新型的BG-C477療法，癌症的病情與控制已見改善，但身體也更加虛弱 ，遺憾的是，2025年12月下旬因肺部感染導致呼吸困難、血氧下降，於加護病房中安然辭世。在這段對抗病痛的日子裡，學輝非常的堅強勇敢，真是令人佩服與不捨。然悲切之心，猶溢於言表！僅以此略誌聊表對摯愛鍾學輝先生的哀思與悼念。

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.