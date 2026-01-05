August 31, 1936 — December 30, 2025

Overland Park

On Tuesday, December 30th 2025, Reverend Jay E. Hunton, MDiv, completed his race having kept the faith and triumphantly ran into the arms of Jesus!

James “Jay” Edgar Hunton, Jr. was born on August 31, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA to Reverend James and Flora Hunton. His father’s ministry took him to several places during those early years before settling in East Liverpool, Ohio, where Jay spent the majority of his youth. He graduated from Shaw High School in 1955, where he excelled both academically and athletically, receiving All State honors in football, basketball and track. Recruited by numerous universities, he accepted a full ride scholarship to Rutgers University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Political and Biological Science and letters in both Football and Lacrosse.

Though Jay initially intended to go into the medical profession, he always sensed a strong call from God towards ministry. One day, alone in his room, the words of the familiar hymn “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” filled his thoughts:

“Were the whole realm of nature mine,

that were a tribute far too small.

Love so amazing, so divine,

demands my soul, my life, my all.”

He faithfully surrendered to God’s call on his life in that moment, embarking on a ministry that took him all over the world, making an eternal impact on countless lives along the way.

In 1960, Jay moved to Kanas City to attend Nazarene Theological Seminary where he received his Bachelor of Divinity in 1962 and later his Masters of Divinity in 1967 followed by his Doctorate of Ministry in 1987. Early in his studies, one evening at a dinner party, he met Carol Jeanne Schoenfeldt, who would soon become the love of his life. Married in 1960, Carol joined Jay in his spiritual calling and worked faithfully by his side for the next 64 years transforming lives for Christ. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters soon thereafter: Heather Jayne in 1961 and Heidi Jeanne in 1970.

God led them all around the globe as missionaries in Central Africa (Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe). During his ministry in Africa, Jay also competed in rugby and was a member of the Rhodesian National Basketball Team. He later became District Superintendent to Southern Australia and President of the European Bible College in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. In the United States, Jay ministered to several Church of the Nazarene congregations as Senior Pastor in Humboldt, Kansas, Pittsville, Maine, Santa Rosa, California and here in Kansas City at Nall Avenue Church of the Nazarene. In his later years, he served as Associate Pastor of Canyon Hills Community Church and returned to Nall Avenue to serve in Pastoral care and visitation.

He passionately loved God and walked faithfully in the power of the Holy Spirit through out his life. He modeled Christ before his family and friends, setting a standard for us to ever aspire. He was a kind, compassionate shepherd to many along the way. His contagious smile lit up a room and the ripples of his ministry will echo in eternity. Well done, good and faithful servant!

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend James and Flora Hunton and his beloved wife Carol Hunton. He is survived by two daughters, Heather (Hunton) Holbert and Heidi (Hunton) Irwin and two sons-in-law, Mark Holbert and Douglas Irwin. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Zachary (Kellie), Joshua (Kristin), Travis (Jamie) and Hannah Holbert, Hogan, Audrey and Taylor Irwin. His legacy continues with eight great grandchildren: Kinsley, Hunton, Casen, Noah, Daniel, Everett, Madison and Wyatt.

Celebration of Jay’s amazing life will be held at the Nall Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 6301 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66202 on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

Donations can be made to the Jay Hunton Memorial for Global Missions. Checks should be made payable to: “The Church of the Nazarene” and can be mailed to: The Church of the Nazarene, Attn: Keith Cox, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66220.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.