JCCC Updates: Enrollment now open for Spring 2026!

Each year, more than 18,000 students from around the country — and the world — enroll as full- or part-time credit students at Johnson County Community College (JCCC). These students come here seeking a high-quality education but quickly find a home away from home—and a unique college experience that fosters both academic and personal growth.

Spring semester approaching

The enrollment deadline for JCCC’s Spring 2026 semester is just around the corner. Below are the key enrollment dates in January:

January 13: Payment deadline – 6 p.m. All students enrolling prior to this deadline must pay tuition and fees by 6 p.m. or risk being dropped from classes.

January 13: Web enrollment reopens – 9 p.m.

January 20: First day of spring semester

January 20-21: Late registration period After these dates, students must be enrolled in a course no later than the first day the course meets. (Additional information below.)



For full details, view the JCCC academic calendar .

Finding your fit

JCCC is the perfect option for students who know they want to attend college, but don’t know what they want to study or the career they want to pursue.

With more than 80? degree and certificate program offerings, JCCC has a field of study for every student. JCCC also helps students explore different possibilities within a broad area of study through “Areas of Interest.” Areas of Interest organizes JCCC’s degree and certificate programs by grouping similar academic and career fields so students can explore options, then choose a major and create an academic plan, all while making progress toward a college degree.

Learn more about JCCC’s Areas of Interest and academic offerings.

Student support and resources

JCCC students also benefit from a vast array of free student resources, including:

Additionally, students at JCCC have the advantage of small class sizes (the average is 17 students per class), flexible class scheduling options , and one-on-one time with faculty.

Learn more about personalized, wrap-around support services for JCCC students.

Apply today

Ready to join the next class of Cavaliers? Prospective students can apply online or visit the Student Center on JCCC’s main campus (12345 College Boulevard, Overland Park, Kansas 66210) during business hours (M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) for in-person help with enrollment-related questions. Students can also email admissions@jccc.edu or call 913-469-3803 with questions.

JCCC also offers late-start and short-term classes that begin several weeks (or even months) after the start of the semester. These intensive courses cover all course material in a condensed timeframe. The individual class sessions are typically longer than those of semester-long classes.